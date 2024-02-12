Police take out string of anti-social off-road bikers causing chaos across Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team have been targeting bikers at a number of locations in recent weeks after increasing complaints from members of the public.

In Maltby, officers caught an adult riding a kids’ quad bike on the road and who told police: “Only nipping to the shops officer!”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Also in Maltby, officers discovered the Highfield playing fields trashed by pit bikes, with one rider cheekily telling police: “Make us somewhere to ride then.”

Police tackled off road bikers in Lakeside.

A spokesman added: “Please Google mx tracks in South Yorkshire.”

And describing one unfortunate ride, a spokesman said: ““Genuine hats off to one rider who “smoked” us.

"And who flipped us the bird when he came back – then ran out fuel 50 yards from us. Unlucky!”

“Finally, late night pit bike riders on nature reserves in Armthorpe didn’t know what was happening when the big 450 brigade rocked up out of the woods with 50,000 lumens lighting them up.”

Police found quad bike tracks leading into an abandoned tunnel.

“Tackling the anti social use of bikes is a constant request by our communities across the county. You need land owner permission to ride them if off road. No if’s or but’s.

In another incident, fresh quad tracks were found leading into abandoned tunnel in Doncaster where fencing had been forced, leading officers to a new hiding spot for criminal activity.

The spokesman said: “We plotted up in Cadeby, in wait for illegal off roaders who have trashed the private woodland and are repeatedly damaging the farmers gates.

“We also conducted late night patrols for bike thieves in Lakeside, which resulted in a fail to top with thieves on a bike where bolt crops were discarded.

Police have been clamping down on off road bikers in Doncaster.

"Excellent CCTV of the little tearaways - expect a knock on soon,” the spokesman added.

“Lots of behind the scenes enquiries into stolen bikes and progressing case files for our ever going case loads – keep tipping us off! We try and answer all your messages and act on all information we can.

“We are getting further investment into our team in coming weeks in terms of kit and officers so look out for updates.”