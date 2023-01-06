It is reported that youths have been going into some of the shops on their bikes, throwing food and drink.

Officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team have already worked to identify the group, completed home visits and submitted ASB referrals to Doncaster Council for further work. They are also working with local schools to make them aware of the issues.

A spokesman said: “Please speak to your children and make them realise the effect that this sort of behaviour can have on people, especially those who are vulnerable.”

The Quora retail park

Work is continuing with regards to further identification, ASB referrals and home visits.