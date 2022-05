A number of vehicles have been reported at Borrowdale Close in Carcroft with a number of unmarked and marked police vehicles at the scene in the last hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dashcam footage shows a number of police vehicles parked up in the street which has been the scene of a number of incidents in recent years.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.