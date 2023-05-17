Police sweep Woodlands and Highfields areas of Doncaster searching for knives as part of Operation Sceptre

South Yorkshire Police officers have been out in a number of areas in recent days, taking dangerous knives off the streets as part of #OpSceptre.

A spokesman said: “Here (in the pictures) are officers out in Tannery Park in #Sheffield and Highfields and Woodlands in #Doncaster, searching for any dangerous weapons.”

If you see a knife in a place it shouldn’t be call 101.