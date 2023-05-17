News you can trust since 1925
Police sweep Woodlands and Highfields areas of Doncaster searching for knives as part of Operation Sceptre

Police have been sweeping the Woodlands and Highfields areas of Doncaster, amongst others, today, searching for potentially lethal weapons as part of Operation Sceptre.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th May 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:16 BST

South Yorkshire Police officers have been out in a number of areas in recent days, taking dangerous knives off the streets as part of #OpSceptre.

A spokesman said: “Here (in the pictures) are officers out in Tannery Park in #Sheffield and Highfields and Woodlands in #Doncaster, searching for any dangerous weapons.”

If you see a knife in a place it shouldn’t be call 101.

Police search for knivesPolice search for knives
