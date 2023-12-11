News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police success as officers recover hat-trick of stolen vehicles in Doncaster village

Police in a Doncaster village have celebrated a hat-trick of success in a Doncaster village after recovering three stolen vehicles in a matter of days.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Dec 2023, 14:01 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 14:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbouhood Policing Team swooped in Conisbrough and recovered a white van in Prior Road, a silver van in Wellgate and another vehicle in Knaresborough Road.

A spokesman said: “As part of our daily patrols, we are actively out and about looking for suspicious and/or stolen vehicles.”

You can report car crime in Doncaster on 101.