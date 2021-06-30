Police still hunting Doncaster teenager wanted in connection with assault
Police are still hunting a Doncaster teenager wanted in connection with a serious assault earlier this month and have warned members of the public not to approach him if they see him.
Stephen Whittaker, 19, of no fixed abode but from the Doncaster area, is wanted over the assault which took place in Doncaster on June 12.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Whittaker recently, or knows where he may be staying.
He is known to have links to the Clay Lane area.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “If you see Whittaker, please do not approach him, but call 999.
“If you have any other information about where he might be, please call 101 quoting reference: 14/90557/21”
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.