Police still hunting Doncaster teenager wanted in connection with assault

Stephen Whittaker, 19, of no fixed abode but from the Doncaster area, is wanted over the assault which took place in Doncaster on June 12.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Whittaker recently, or knows where he may be staying.

He is known to have links to the Clay Lane area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “If you see Whittaker, please do not approach him, but call 999.

“If you have any other information about where he might be, please call 101 quoting reference: 14/90557/21”