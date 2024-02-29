News you can trust since 1925
Police set to release footage of Doncaster 'Evel Knievel' after off-road bike hunt

Police in Doncaster say they will be releasing footage of a “’fresh-faced cherub” on a pit bike compared to 70s stunt performer Evel Knievel after they filmed him while on patrol in the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team issued the update – and say they will continue to clamp down on nuisance bikers.

A spokesman said: “In Balby we saw a little fresh-faced cherub on a pit bike.

“No helmet, no ballie, just a hoodie, which he conveniently removed for our camera.

Police in Doncaster have been targeting nuisance bikers.Police in Doncaster have been targeting nuisance bikers.
“We decided we had enough footage to ID the lad, so left him to play Evel Knievel on his own and not engage in a chase on the busy street.

“We will be circulating the footage.”

“A little later on in Highfields we recovered this cheeky little 2021 KTM690 on a false plate, which turned out to be stolen.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”