Police seize uninsured Mercedes after crime clampdown in Doncaster
Police in Doncaster seized an uninsured car after a village crime clampdown.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 8:10 am
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 8:11 am
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team spent the day in Armthorpe, carrying out a number of activities.
A spokesman said: “We carried out speed monitoring operations at Nutwell Lane, Hatfield Lane and Church Street.
"We also held a pop up police station on Mill Street and we have been on foot patrol in key areas, paying attention to inconsiderate parking. We also seized a silver Mercedes after finding it was being driven without insurance.”