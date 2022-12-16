Police seize two vehicles after clampdown on dangerous cars in Doncaster

A spokesman for Doncaster East Police said “Over 50 vehicles were stopped and checked as part of a day of action in Stainforth alongside partners from DVSA, Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

"It saw more than 50 vehicles stopped to allow officers to carry out condition checks resulting in two being seized.

A speeding operation carried out by local officers alongside children from Kirton Lane Primary School also saw over 300 vehicles checked.

"One traffic offence report was issued for a vehicle having no MOT, three other drivers were reported for using their mobile phone whilst driving and another vehicle was seized and the driver was reported for having no insurance.