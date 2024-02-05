News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police seize two stolen vehicles in crime clampdown across Doncaster

Police seized two stolen vehicles in the last two days in a crime clampdown across Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yesterday, Saturday, officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered a stolen vehicle in Old Edlington, in the early hours.

The day before the same team located a nuisance off road bike on the streets of Denaby.