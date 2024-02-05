Police seize two stolen vehicles in crime clampdown across Doncaster
Police seized two stolen vehicles in the last two days in a crime clampdown across Doncaster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yesterday, Saturday, officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered a stolen vehicle in Old Edlington, in the early hours.
The day before the same team located a nuisance off road bike on the streets of Denaby.