Police seize two quad bikes being used by youths causing anti social behaviour in Doncaster

A spokesman said: “A common issue in the East of Doncaster continues to be the use of off road vehicles. This type of activity is causing antisocial behaviour and criminal damage to both public spaces and private land.”

The two quad bikes pictured were being used in woodland between Armthorpe/Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall.

When officers arrived the youths using the bikes were still present along with the quads. Calls were made to the parents of each youth and they were later returned home with some advice for the future.

“DMBC will be made aware, so work can be carried out to minimise the access points to this land.”