Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Police Team took action while patrolling in Hexthorpe and Balby.

A Nissan Juke, stolen from Scunthorpe and found in Balby, will be forensically examined before being returned to its rightful owner.

A silver Skoda was stopped on Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe. The driver was found to have no insurance and the car seized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized two cars off the streets of Doncaster.