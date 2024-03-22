Police seize stolen bikes 'held together with sticky tape' in Doncaster raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped in Dunscroft to grab the bikes.

A spokesman said: “Something tells me there's something not quite right about these bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Maybe its the fact they are being held together with rolls and rolls of sticky tape, or the shabby chic spray paint its been subjected to.

The stolen bikes were seized in Dunscroft.

"East NPT PCSOs were quick to identify these bikes as stolen and ensure they were seized for examination.

"Unfortunately, unless they hold sentimental value, I cant imagine the owners will particularly want them back after the recent modifications.

The bikes were seized from an address on Broadway and the spokesman added: “Do you have any information to help identify who has been riding these bikes in the area?

"Antisocial use of motorbike is a regular issue, so if you do hold any information please get in touch.”