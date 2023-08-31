Police seize scooter in latest blitz on nuisance bikers plaguing Doncaster's streets
Police have seized another bike off the city’s streets in a crackdown on nuisance bikers in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:27 BST
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the scooter from Bentley after reports of it being ridden anti-socially in the local area.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Should you have any information about individuals riding in an anti-social manner please report to us through 101 or via online reporting.”
You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers with details on 0800 555 111.