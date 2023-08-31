News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Police seize scooter in latest blitz on nuisance bikers plaguing Doncaster's streets

Police have seized another bike off the city’s streets in a crackdown on nuisance bikers in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:27 BST

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the scooter from Bentley after reports of it being ridden anti-socially in the local area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Should you have any information about individuals riding in an anti-social manner please report to us through 101 or via online reporting.”

You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers with details on 0800 555 111.