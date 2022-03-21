Police seize 'nuisance' bike after rider with no licence stopped in Doncaster
Police say they have seized another ‘nuisance’ bike off the streets of Doncaster after stopping a rider.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:26 pm
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Police Team stopped the motorcyclist in Mexborough.
A spokesman said: “Another nuisance vehicle removed from the streets of Mexborough, with the rider dealt with for no driving licence or insurance.”
Anyone wanting to report vehicle crime or nuisance bikers in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.