Police seize illegal vapes and tobacco as part of crime blitz on Doncaster village

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team joined forces with partners from City of Doncaster Council’s stronger communities, enforcement team and trading standards for a day of action in Bentley.

Police carried out shop watch visits, signing local stores up to a new digital media portal so that we officers can access their CCTV much quicker.

A spokesman added: “We conducted checks of waste carriers licenses, and also conducted a warrant with trading standards at a premises where a high value of illegal vapes and tobacco was removed.

Police carried out a day of action in Bentley.

“DMBC parking patrols were carried out on a number of residential streets, street scene were in the area carrying out road sweeping and a community impact survey was conducted by St Leger Homes.

“We carried out a speeding operation on Watch House Lane where over 150 cars were checked and 12 were identified as being over the legal limit (travelling between 35 and 39mph on a 30 limit road -, these drivers and will be hearing from us in the not so distant future.

“There have also been issues with local youths causing anti-social behavipur around the Bentley High street area and officers were out on patrols to identify those responsible.

"We have identified a number of the group and they will be put forward through ASB team for further action.