Police seize drugs and Samurai sword after man arrested at Doncaster restaurant

Officers raced to the restaurant in East Laith Gate at around 6pm last night following reports of a man causing a disturbance at a restaurant, which has not been named by police.

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “He was initially arrested for being drunk and disorderly, but was then found to be in possession of numerous bags of what is believed to be class A drugs.

"Following a search of his home address a Samurai type sword was seized, along with more drugs.”

Police were called to East Laith Gate in Doncaster town centre.

He is now being investigated for new offensive weapon offences, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

The man remains in police custody and will be interviewed later today.