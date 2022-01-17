Police seize drugs after driver stopped in Doncaster for suspected drug driving
Police seized drugs from a driver in Doncaster who was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 8:35 am
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Team stopped the driver of a Volkswagen Golf in Stainforth.
A spokesman for the force’s Operational Support unit said: “The silver VW Golf in Stainforth had a driver who was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs, of which a small amount was found on him.
"Released under investigation awaiting the blood result.”