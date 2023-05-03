South Yorkshire Police carried out the raid yesterday, Tuesday May 2, at the Royal Oak pub in Wombwell, which has not been open for some time, and officers remain on the scene today.

When they got into the building, they found over 1,000 cannabis plants inside.

A spokesman said: “Yesterday, officers executed a warrant at the derelict Royal Oak pub in Wombwell following intelligence the premises were being used for cannabis cultivation. Officers located over 1,000 plants at various stages of growth. They will remain on the scene today while they carry out their enquiries.”

Police have seized thousands of pounds worth of cannabis plants after a raid on the former Royal Oak pub in Wombwell. PIctured are the plants

Officers who are investigating the cultivation issued pictures showing some of the plants that were found inside the building, on Church Street, in the former South Yorkshire mining village, which is part of the borough of Barnsley.