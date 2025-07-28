Police seize bike after tracking 15-year-old rider through Doncaster park
Wheatley neighbourhood officers from South Yorkshire Police were out supported by the roads policing team targetting illegal road users when they spotted the rider.
A spokesperson said: “The rider was seen in Grove Park but fled when they saw officers.
"To minimise any risk to the 15 year old rider (who wasn't wearing a helmet), or the wider public, there was no pursuit – instead he was tracked and received a visit at his home address a short time later. Bike seized and the rider will be summonsed to court for multiple driving offences.
“Furthermore, the driver of a car was spotted by roads policing officers with checks revealing they had no insurance. Car seized and driver issued a traffic offence report which will result in points and a fine.
You can report vehicle crime to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.