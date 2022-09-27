News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police seize bike after 'dangerous' rider spotted riding along Doncaster pavement

Police seized a motorbike after a ‘dangerous’ rider was spotted riding the vehicle along a pavement in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:23 pm

A Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesman said the bike was seized from James Street, Mexborough, on Friday after the ‘rider’ was seen riding along the pavement and in a dangerous manner along Doncaster Road.

A spokesman urged people to report further incidents and said: “We receive regular reports about nuisance off-road vehicle riders, and it is important that these reports continue to be made.”

Police seized the bike in Mexborough.