Police seize bike after 'dangerous' rider spotted riding along Doncaster pavement
Police seized a motorbike after a ‘dangerous’ rider was spotted riding the vehicle along a pavement in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:23 pm
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:23 pm
A Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesman said the bike was seized from James Street, Mexborough, on Friday after the ‘rider’ was seen riding along the pavement and in a dangerous manner along Doncaster Road.
A spokesman urged people to report further incidents and said: “We receive regular reports about nuisance off-road vehicle riders, and it is important that these reports continue to be made.”