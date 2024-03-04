Police seize bike after 'cat and mouse' chase with gang causing chaos in Doncaster
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team were investigating “multiple reports” of a group of eleven off road bikes causing mayhem on the roads and also being ridden illegally from the woods in Warmsworth through to Maltby Quarry.
A spokesman said: “When we got there we had missed the bikes but dropped on a Yamaha Kodiak in the petrol station on Rotherham Road.
“On seeing us, the rider pinned it and we had a little cat and mouse until the rider ditched the quad at the end of Cherry Tree Road and went garden hopping.
“The quad on first inspection was displaying a false plate and the VIN was ground off. The quad has now been recovered suspect stolen pending a stolen vehicle exam.
“Also further enquiries are ongoing.”