Police seize bike after 'cat and mouse' chase with gang causing chaos in Doncaster

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team were investigating “multiple reports” of a group of eleven off road bikes causing mayhem on the roads and also being ridden illegally from the woods in Warmsworth through to Maltby Quarry.

A spokesman said: “When we got there we had missed the bikes but dropped on a Yamaha Kodiak in the petrol station on Rotherham Road.

“On seeing us, the rider pinned it and we had a little cat and mouse until the rider ditched the quad at the end of Cherry Tree Road and went garden hopping.

Police have seized more off road bikes in Doncaster.

“The quad on first inspection was displaying a false plate and the VIN was ground off. The quad has now been recovered suspect stolen pending a stolen vehicle exam.