Officers from the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicle in Hexthorpe.

A spokesman said: “The Local Neighbourhood Officer for Hexthorpe has taken another vehicle off the streets.

"This time it was located on Hexthorpe Road for not having any insurance.”

