Police seek witnesses to a road rage incident in Doncaster as enquiries into an affray investigation continue

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident in Doncaster as enquiries into an affray investigation continue.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST
It is reported on 13 September, just before 10am, two men were involved in an altercation on Nursery Lane, Sprotbrough.

It is believed an unknown member of the public, a man, intervened and diffused the situation before both men left the scene.

Did you witness it? If you have information that can assist with officers’ enquiries please call 101 quoting incident number 225 of 13 September 2023.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via independent Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.Crimestoppers-uk.org