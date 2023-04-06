News you can trust since 1925
Police seek information after car was stolen from Conisbrough and was later found in Balby

This vehicle was stolen overnight from 31/03/23 to 01/04/23 in Conisbrough, and recovered on 03/04/23 on Stonegate Mews in Balby.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to speak to anyone who has any information regarding this vehicle.

Please contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/64680/23.

If you want to report crime or suspicious activity, you can contact Crimestoppers with the information anonymously. You can do this by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by completing their online form: https://orlo.uk/kcg0g

Police want information about this carPolice want information about this car
