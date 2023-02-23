Levi, aged 28, was last seen on Monday (20 February) at his home address in Balby. He was then reported missing yesterday (Wednesday 22 February).

He is white and described as being slim and 5ft 7ins tall, and he has links to Chester, Manchester, York and London, and Sheffield.

Anyone with information around where Levi is asked to call police on 101. The incident number to quote is 421 of 22 February.