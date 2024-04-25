Police search for man who indecently exposed himself to a woman in a Doncaster park

Officers investigating a report of an indecent exposure in a Doncaster park have released images of a man they would like to identify.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Apr 2024, 17:41 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 17:42 BST
At 5.30pm on Tuesday 12 March, it is reported that a man began speaking to a woman, who was walking her dog in Hexthorpe Park, before exposing himself.

An e-fit has been created based on a description given of a man that officers would now like to identify. A CCTV image of the man's clothing has also been released.

The man is described as tall, with a round face, clean shaven, in his early 20s and of a slim to medium build.

The E-fit of the man police want to speak to.

He is reported to have spoken softly with an Eastern European accent and is believed to have been wearing a blue hoody, blue jogging bottoms with markings on them and a black puffer jacket.

Do you know this man? Please call police on 101, quoting incident number 717 of 12 March 2024.

You can also report information online here: https://orlo.uk/Bf7ml

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/UvtPk