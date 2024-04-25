Police search for man who indecently exposed himself to a woman in a Doncaster park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 5.30pm on Tuesday 12 March, it is reported that a man began speaking to a woman, who was walking her dog in Hexthorpe Park, before exposing himself.

An e-fit has been created based on a description given of a man that officers would now like to identify. A CCTV image of the man's clothing has also been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is described as tall, with a round face, clean shaven, in his early 20s and of a slim to medium build.

The E-fit of the man police want to speak to.

He is reported to have spoken softly with an Eastern European accent and is believed to have been wearing a blue hoody, blue jogging bottoms with markings on them and a black puffer jacket.

Do you know this man? Please call police on 101, quoting incident number 717 of 12 March 2024.

You can also report information online here: https://orlo.uk/Bf7ml