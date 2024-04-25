Police search for man who indecently exposed himself to a woman in a Doncaster park
At 5.30pm on Tuesday 12 March, it is reported that a man began speaking to a woman, who was walking her dog in Hexthorpe Park, before exposing himself.
An e-fit has been created based on a description given of a man that officers would now like to identify. A CCTV image of the man's clothing has also been released.
The man is described as tall, with a round face, clean shaven, in his early 20s and of a slim to medium build.
He is reported to have spoken softly with an Eastern European accent and is believed to have been wearing a blue hoody, blue jogging bottoms with markings on them and a black puffer jacket.
Do you know this man? Please call police on 101, quoting incident number 717 of 12 March 2024.
You can also report information online here: https://orlo.uk/Bf7ml