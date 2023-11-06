News you can trust since 1925
Police search for driver of vehicle who left the scene of a three car collision in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for information following a road traffic collision.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:15 GMT
On Monday (30 October) around 6.50pm, it is reported that a silver Mondeo, a red Honda Civic and a black Ford Mondeo were involved in a collision on Bentley Road and the black Mondeo drove away from the scene of the crash.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or anyone who might have been a witness to the collision to come forward.

Were you in the area and do you possibly have dash cam footage that could help officers in their investigation?

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information.

You can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 790 of 30 October 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org