Police search for driver of vehicle who left the scene of a three car collision in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for information following a road traffic collision.

On Monday (30 October) around 6.50pm, it is reported that a silver Mondeo, a red Honda Civic and a black Ford Mondeo were involved in a collision on Bentley Road and the black Mondeo drove away from the scene of the crash.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or anyone who might have been a witness to the collision to come forward.

Were you in the area and do you possibly have dash cam footage that could help officers in their investigation?

You can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 790 of 30 October 2023 when you get in touch.