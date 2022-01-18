Police search for Doncaster man wanted in a connection with a burglary
Officers from Humberside Police are asking for help to locate 19 year-old Guss Goulding.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:01 pm
Guss Goulding is from Doncaster and is wanted in connection with a burglary on December 10, in Belton, North Lincolnshire.
If you see Guss Goulding or know where he is please call Humberside Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/120866/21.
If you witness a serious crime then you should call the emergency number 999, less serious incidents should all go through the 101 number.