Police search for Doncaster man wanted in a connection with a burglary

Guss Goulding is from Doncaster and is wanted in connection with a burglary on December 10, in Belton, North Lincolnshire.

If you see Guss Goulding or know where he is please call Humberside Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/120866/21.

Have you seen him?

If you witness a serious crime then you should call the emergency number 999, less serious incidents should all go through the 101 number.