Police routine vehicle stop leads to 300 cannabis plants found and two arrested in Doncaster

Just after 12.30pm, officers from the SYP Roads Policing Group were carrying out random vehicle checks on the A1 northbound carriageway in Doncaster alongside their partners from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency when they pulled over a vehicle after being concerned that it was overweight.

Following a search, approximately 300 cannabis plants were found inside and two men, aged 37 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis. They remain in custody at this time.

Sergeant Craig Dyson, officer investigating, said: “Vehicle stops and checks are absolutely vital in our efforts to ensure the roads in South Yorkshire are a safer place for everyone.

Some of the plants seized

“Overweight vehicles or any vehicles not deemed road-worthy pose a threat not only to the drivers themselves, but everyone else on the road.”

He continued: “Yesterday’s vehicle stop was carried out by officers who trusted their instincts and had concerns about the vehicle being overweight. Not only has this led to an overweight vehicle being taken off the road, but suspected cannabis plants have also been seized.

“We’ll be continuing in our efforts to not only make the roads a safer place, but also to take action on those who may be involved in drug supply.”