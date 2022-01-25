At 3.22am on Saturday, November 13, 2021, a white Vauxhall Vivaro and a pedestrian, who was believed to be in the middle of the road, were in collision. The incident happened opposite Emily Drive.

The pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital but sadly died later.

Did you see anything?

A spokesman said: “We are looking to trace the driver of the van (pictured) which was driving from the direction of Doncaster and Scawsby towards the A1 motorway near Ridgewood School.

"We believe the driver may have seen the woman in the road and we’re really keen to speak to them.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw a woman in a grey dressing gown on Barnsley Road that night.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 133 of 13 November.

Police have made a renewed appeal