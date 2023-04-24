News you can trust since 1925
Police release stills of driver they would like to identify into reports of dangerous driving, going equipped and fraudulent use of a registration plate

Police in Doncaster have released stills of a driver they would like to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into reports of dangerous driving, going equipped and fraudulent use of a registration plate.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST

On Monday 17 April at 10.50am, officers responded to reports of a driver failing to pay and leaving a petrol station on High Street in Askern.

It is understood that the driver failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced through Bentley.

A spokesman said: “We are now looking to identify and trace the man pictured as enquiries continue.

Police would like to speak to this manPolice would like to speak to this man
“Information can be shared online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 327 of 17 April 2023. Our online reporting system can be found here.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through the anonymous charity Crimestoppers by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or via their website – https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”