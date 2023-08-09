Police release more details of knifeman's Frenchgate centre shop robbery

The robber raced through the centre on Sunday after threatening staff before fleeing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 11.30am on Sunday (6 August) to reports that a man had attempted to commit a robbery at a shop in the Frenchgate Centre.

“It is reported that when approached by staff, he showed them what is believed to have been a knife and made verbal threats, before leaving the area. Officers attended and searched the area but were unable to locate the man.

Police have released more details about a knife robbery in the Frenchgate centre.

“At around 6pm, police received a further call stating that the man had returned to the shopping centre.

“Officers attended and the man was located and searched. No knife was located in his possession.”

According to reports, the man drew a knife before fleeing with a number of stolen goods in the direction of Doncaster Interchange.

It is understood armed police and security guards were deployed in the aftermath of the incident in a bid to find the man responsible for the attack.

A spokesman for the shopping centre said: “Frenchgate is aware of an incident that happened at a store within the Centre yesterday (Sunday). The incident is now being dealt with by South Yorkshire Police.”