Police release CCTV image after man is attacked in Doncaster pub

A CCTV image has been released of a man police officers want to trace over an attack in a Doncaster pub.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 09:30

Officers believe the man they want to speak to could hold vital information about the attack in a pub on Silver Street, Doncaster town centre, on Monday, May 13.

APPEAL: Brother of missing Sheffield man seeks help to find him

Do you know this man?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

South Yorkshire Police said a 45-year-old man was talking at the bar when he was approached by a man and punched in his face at around 3am.

Read More

Read More
Police cordon remains in place after discovery of unconscious man in Sheffield city centre

He was taken to hospital and treated for facial injuries.LOCAL: Emergency services deployed over concerns for welfare of man in river in SheffieldAnyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 14/78976/19.Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.