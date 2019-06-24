Police release CCTV image after man is attacked in Doncaster pub
A CCTV image has been released of a man police officers want to trace over an attack in a Doncaster pub.
Officers believe the man they want to speak to could hold vital information about the attack in a pub on Silver Street, Doncaster town centre, on Monday, May 13.
South Yorkshire Police said a 45-year-old man was talking at the bar when he was approached by a man and punched in his face at around 3am.
He was taken to hospital and treated for facial injuries. Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 14/78976/19. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.