Police recover stolen van in Doncaster 20 minutes after it was taken
Police in Doncaster managed to recover a stolen van just twenty minutes after it was taken.
The white Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from outside commercial premises in Stainforth, South Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesman said: “Officers made their way to the area and located the vehicle abandoned in the area of Kirkhouse Green within twenty minutes of the report being made.
“The vehicle was recovered and will be returned to the owner, enquiries are on-going to identify those involved in the theft.”