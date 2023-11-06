Police in Doncaster managed to recover a stolen van just twenty minutes after it was taken.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The white Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from outside commercial premises in Stainforth, South Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesman said: “Officers made their way to the area and located the vehicle abandoned in the area of Kirkhouse Green within twenty minutes of the report being made.