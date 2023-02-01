News you can trust since 1925
Police recover stolen Transit vans as part of blitz on motoring offences in Doncaster

Police have recovered two stolen Transit vans as part of an operation against motoring offences in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 9:59am

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the vehicles last week, saying that both had been stolen from outside the South Yorkshire Police force area.

A spokesman said: “They will be forensically examined before being reunited with their owners. We also conducted a speed gun operation in Skellow Road.

"Officers checked 90 vehicles with four travelling at over 35mph in a 30mph zone.”

The stolen vans were recovered in Doncaster.