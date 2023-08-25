News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Police recover car stolen from Doncaster Leisure Park ten miles away

A car stolen from Doncaster Leisure Park was recovered ten miles away, police have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the blue Ford Focus from Barton Place, Conisbrough.

The car was stolen from Herten Way, Doncaster a few days ago, South Yorkshire Police said.

If you want to report crime or suspicious activity, you can contact Crimestoppers with the information anonymously.

You can do this by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by completing the online form.