Police recover car stolen from Doncaster Leisure Park ten miles away
A car stolen from Doncaster Leisure Park was recovered ten miles away, police have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the blue Ford Focus from Barton Place, Conisbrough.
The car was stolen from Herten Way, Doncaster a few days ago, South Yorkshire Police said.
