Police raid Doncaster house and seize 300 cannabis plants with a street value of £100,000
A further 300 cannabis plants have been removed from the community and destroyed after a substantial cannabis cultivation was located on Wednesday evening at an address in Moorends.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nobody was present within the address when officers entered and forensic enquiries are on-going to identify those involved.
The cannabis plants that were seized had a potential street value of approximately £100,000.
If you have any information regarding drugs in your area, you can report this using the police website or anonymously via Crimestoppers.