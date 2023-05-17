News you can trust since 1925
Police pull driver nearly four times over limit after speeding blitz at Doncaster school

A driver nearly four times over the drink drive limit was arrested by police following a speeding clampdown near a Doncaster school.

By Darren Burke
Published 17th May 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:03 BST

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team had been carrying out patrols near to Sandringham Primary School in Intake when a car was spotted being driven erratically on nearby Leger Way.

A spokesman said: “We conducted a road safety operation near to Sandringham Primary – despite the clear signage, many people failed to realise that there is a 20mph limit in place.

"Various drivers were spoken to and follow up action will be being taken.

Police stopped a driver nearly four times over the drink drive limit.Police stopped a driver nearly four times over the drink drive limit.
“As the speed operation ended we noticed a Vauxhall Meriva being driven erratically along Leger Way.

"The reason for this became apparent when the car was stopped and the driver smelled of alcohol.

"After a short trip to custody the man blew 136 – the limit is 35. he has since been charged with an offence of drink driving and will be appearing at court on June 6.”