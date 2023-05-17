Police pull driver nearly four times over limit after speeding blitz at Doncaster school

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team had been carrying out patrols near to Sandringham Primary School in Intake when a car was spotted being driven erratically on nearby Leger Way.

A spokesman said: “We conducted a road safety operation near to Sandringham Primary – despite the clear signage, many people failed to realise that there is a 20mph limit in place.

"Various drivers were spoken to and follow up action will be being taken.

Police stopped a driver nearly four times over the drink drive limit.

“As the speed operation ended we noticed a Vauxhall Meriva being driven erratically along Leger Way.

"The reason for this became apparent when the car was stopped and the driver smelled of alcohol.

