Police probe under way after discovery of man's body in Doncaster
A police probe is under way following the discovery of a man’s body in a house in Doncaster.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 07:55
The investigation was launched following the discovery of a 42-year-old man’s body in a property in Fieldside, Thorne, at 2pm yesterday.
