Police probe under way after discovery of man's body in Doncaster

A police probe is under way following the discovery of a man’s body in a house in Doncaster.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 07:55

The investigation was launched following the discovery of a 42-year-old man’s body in a property in Fieldside, Thorne, at 2pm yesterday.

POLICE: Second man named after fatal M1 collision near MeadowhallSouth Yorkshire Police said: “At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained and officers remain in the area, carrying out enquiries.”LATEST: Minod Monger still missing after disappearing in SheffieldA post mortem examination is due to be carried out later today.

A man's body was discovered in a house in Fieldside, Thorne, Doncaster, yesterday afternoon

