Police probe launched as woman assaulted in broad daylight in Doncaster street
A police investigation has been launched after a woman was assaulted in broad daylight in a Doncaster town centre street.
The woman was punched in the back of the head by an unknown man in the incident in Broxholme Lane last week, police have revealed.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the incident is now being probed and said: “An investigation is underway after a reported assault in Doncaster.
“It is reported that at around 4pm on Wednesday 23 March, a 41-year-old woman was standing on Broxholme Lane when she was approached by an unknown man who began shouting at her.
“As the victim walked away, the man is said to have punched her on the back of the head, causing her to fall to the floor.
“The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information which could help the investigation should call 101 quoting incident number 618 of 23 March.”