Officers were called at around 5.05pm yesterday following reports of a collision on Springwell Lane, at the junction with Coniston Drive in Balby.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is understood that a Ford Transit van and a Ford Mondeo were involved in the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The occupants of the van are alleged to have fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police are investigating after the occupants of a van fled following a road smash in Doncaster.

“The occupants of the Mondeo suffered minor injuries.”

According to an eyewitness, two of the passengers in the Mondeo were young children.

They said: “The passengers in the Mondeo were left traumatised. The van driver and passenger abandoned their van and fled the scene.

"The Mondeo’s boot was crushed and turned 180 degrees facing the opposite direction on the other side of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The white van ended up further up the road causing damage to the concrete kerb.

"Fortunately no pedestrians were present on either path and no other vehicle involved as it could have been so much worse.

“We have witnessed many irresponsible drivers travelling at high speed on Springwell Lane.

"We feel that traffic calming measures should be introduced. Does it take a fatality for our local authority to respond?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This area is highly populated with young children and the elderly.”