Police probe launched after 'high value' jet skis stolen from Doncaster area holiday park

A police probe has been launched after a number of ‘high-value’ jet skis were stolen from a Doncaster area holiday park.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST

Raiders targeted the Seven Lakes Country Park in Wharf Road, near Crowle, making off with several of the watercraft – which can cost more than £10,000 each.

The thieves smashed through gates to reach the jetskis before fleeing the scene.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We are investigating reports that a number of jet skis were stolen from a the Seven Lakes Country Park at Ealand.

Thieves targeted Seven Lakes Country Park and stole a number of jet skis.Thieves targeted Seven Lakes Country Park and stole a number of jet skis.
"Intruders broke into the locked park overnight on Monday 19 into Tuesday 20 June 2023. Damage was caused to the gates and a number of high value jet skis were stolen.

"Officers investigating this case are exploring a number of lines of enquiry including CCTV footage. They are also appealing for anyone with information that might help with their enquiries to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 180 of 23 June 2023."