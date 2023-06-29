Police probe launched after 'high value' jet skis stolen from Doncaster area holiday park
Raiders targeted the Seven Lakes Country Park in Wharf Road, near Crowle, making off with several of the watercraft – which can cost more than £10,000 each.
The thieves smashed through gates to reach the jetskis before fleeing the scene.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We are investigating reports that a number of jet skis were stolen from a the Seven Lakes Country Park at Ealand.
"Intruders broke into the locked park overnight on Monday 19 into Tuesday 20 June 2023. Damage was caused to the gates and a number of high value jet skis were stolen.
"Officers investigating this case are exploring a number of lines of enquiry including CCTV footage. They are also appealing for anyone with information that might help with their enquiries to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 180 of 23 June 2023."