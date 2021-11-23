Police probe Doncaster 'kidnapping' after girl spotted screaming in back of car

Officers were called to Dunscroft last night after a member of the public said she was approached by the female driver of the car.

In a widely shared social media post describing the incident, the woman said: “Be careful girls, was in Dunscroft not long ago and got pulled over by a red Peugeot 207 with an old woman driving.

"Not long after she pulled over, a girl was screaming in the back and banging on the windows ‘help I’m being kidnapped.’

Police are investigating after reports of a 'kidnapping' in Doncaster.

“She sped off. Be careful girls, looks like we can’t go nowhere anymore. World’s gone mad – everywhere’s getting worse.”

Police confirmed they were investigating the incident which took place in Station Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police received a report from a member of the public at 8.43pm last night.

"It was reported that a car had pulled up alongside her on Station Road, Dunscroft where she reported hearing a woman distressed in the back of the vehicle.

"The vehicle then drove away in the direction of Stainforth.

“Police attended the area and conducted enquiries, there were no further reports and nobody in the area had seen or heard anything.

"If anybody has any further information please contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 898 of 22 November.”