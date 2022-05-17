Police praise victims' 'strength and courage' after vile Doncaster paedophile jailed

David Catherall, 39, has been sentenced to 29 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual offences against two children.

And police chiefs say it was the ‘strength and courage’ of his victims that helped jail the paedophile, formerly of Urban Road, Hexthorpe.

He was found guilty of 14 offences, including rape of a child under 16, attempted rape of a child under 16, sexual activity with a child and making indecent images of a child.

The offences were committed between 2019 and 2021 and relate to two victims.

Police Constable Dani Duncan-Blakley, who helped the case to convict him, said: “Catherall subjected his two young victims to horrific abuse and he has rightly been served a substantial custodial sentence for his crimes.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victims in this case. I have such admiration for the way they conducted themselves throughout the investigation.

“Although they will have to live with the abuse they suffered at the hand of Catherall, I hope that this lengthy sentence allows them to get some closure and begin to live the lives they deserve to have.

“Catherall received a significant sentence and this would not have been possible without his victims having the strength and courage to come forward and report the matter to the police.

“I also hope this case illustrates that South Yorkshire Police is committed to investigating all reports of child sexual abuse.

“It is absolutely vital that any victim of child sexual abuse feels they can speak out and seek help."

“If you would like to speak to someone, please call 101 for support and advice today.”

Catherall was found guilty earlier this year following a six day trial at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced last week.

He was handed a 29-year custodial sentence and has also been placed on the sex offenders register.