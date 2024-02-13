Police pounce on 'extremely dangerous' nuisance biker after Doncaster city centre chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team seized the vehicle and the rider will appear in court after the incident last night.

It came as officers carried out patrols following complaints from residents of thefts of motorcycles and the use of Surron branded bikes in pedestrian zones.

A spokesman said: “We spotted a Surron darting through the city centre at speed.

Police seized the bike and held the rider after a Doncaster city centre chase.

“Unbeknown to the rider, we followed behind on our own electric bikes.

“When he started going through red lights and dodging around traffic, like a womble, we lit him up.

“After a short fail to stop, the rider was safely stopped just out of the city centre.

“The Surron was not road registered, not insured, and the rider only had a provisional licence.

“The bike was not displaying L plates and had no lights, which was extremely dangerous in its own right.”

The bike was seized and the rider reported on summons to court.

In a separate incident earlier in the shift, police said a Yamaha X Max was stolen from outside McDonald's on St Sepulchre Gate.

The spokesman added: “Thankfully, the bike had a keyless system so the thieves didn't get far. We were just around the corner and got the bike back within 10 minutes.

There was no damage and one happy owner. Unfortunately, we didn't see the thieves, enquiries ongoing with CCTV.”