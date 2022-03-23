Police pledge to get tough as bikers return to scene of record Doncaster haul

A record number of off-road bikes were seized in the clampdown in Hatfield last February – with 22 vehicles seized.

But South Yorkshire Police say riders have been using the land at the end of Mill Hill Road agaiin in recent weeks – and officers are prepared to swoop again.

A spokesman said: “Just over a year ago, we held an off road bike operation on the piece of land at the end of Mill Hill Road, next to the M18 in Hatfield where we seized 22 motorbikes and one quadbike.

Police seized a record haul of bikes at the site last year.

“Over the last two weekends, we have started to receive a few reports of bikes using this land.

"The land owners do not give permission for their land to be used by motorbikes or quad bikes.

"It is illegal to use this site.

"Please do not use this land or you run the risk of having your motorbike seized.

The operation last year came following repeated complaints about off-road bikes and quads using the land.

South Yorkshire Police’s off-road bike team joined forced with local officers from the Doncaster East neighbourhood policing team and Doncaster Council officials to run the operation.

A fixed wing police airplane was also involved, to monitor activity from the air.