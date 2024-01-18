Police plea for information after string of shop windows smashed in wrecking spree
and live on Freeview channel 276
Several shops and businesses in Bentley High Street came under assault – with a cafe, bookmakers, sports bar and barber shop among the firms who had windows put through in the crime blitz.
Police say that only one report of damage was received and that unless further evidence comes to light, the case has now been filed.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of criminal damage on January 17 at 7.30am.
"It was reported that a premise on High Street, in Bentley had been damaged with the windows broken.
"No entry was gained to the property. After exploring all available lines of enquiry, the investigation has been filed pending any further investigative opportunities coming to light.
“No other reports have been to us. However, if anyone wishes to report an incident, you can do so via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101."
You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Shop owners were left clearing up the trail of destruction with several of the premises boarded up after the attacks, which are understood to have taken place at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night.
One concerned resident said: “About six or seven businesses were targeted and apparently the police have said they can't do anything about it.
“The did both sides of the High Street, there’s smashed glass all over the place.”