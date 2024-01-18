Police plea for information after string of shop windows smashed in wrecking spree

Police have issued an appeal for information after a string of windows were smashed in a wrecking spree by yobs in Doncaster.

Several shops and businesses in Bentley High Street came under assault – with a cafe, bookmakers, sports bar and barber shop among the firms who had windows put through in the crime blitz.

Police say that only one report of damage was received and that unless further evidence comes to light, the case has now been filed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of criminal damage on January 17 at 7.30am.

Businesses have been boarded up following the attacks.

"It was reported that a premise on High Street, in Bentley had been damaged with the windows broken.

"No entry was gained to the property. After exploring all available lines of enquiry, the investigation has been filed pending any further investigative opportunities coming to light.

“No other reports have been to us. However, if anyone wishes to report an incident, you can do so via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101."

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Shop owners were left clearing up the trail of destruction with several of the premises boarded up after the attacks, which are understood to have taken place at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

One concerned resident said: “About six or seven businesses were targeted and apparently the police have said they can't do anything about it.