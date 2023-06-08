People took to social media yesterday with claims of a knife attack in Beckett Road, Wheatley.

There were suggestions that police had cordoned off the area, focusing on a patch of blood on the pavement outside Beckett Road News.

Residents said the incident had taken place at around 7am on Wednesday and that the area had been sealed off for much of the day.

Police have denied rumours of a stabbing in Doncaster.

However, South Yorkshire Police say they have no records of any incident involving a reported attack or stabbing in that area and a spokesman said that officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Team had been in the street to execute arrest warrants as planned operational work.