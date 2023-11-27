We have made great strides in making Doncaster a safe and welcoming place for people to visit, live, work and shop.

We are aware, however, that there is always more we can do, and I am delighted that we now have extra police officers on patrol and extra powers in place in the city centre to specifically tackle crime and antisocial behaviour.

A new cohort of officers will now be permanently based in Doncaster city centre to proactively tackle crime in the area.

This uplift won't impact our existing neighbourhood teams elsewhere across Doncaster and we hope this will reassure members of the public and help us reduce crime while building public confidence within our city centre community.

Ian Proffitt.

The city centre is an area with a large amount of footfall and we have recognised the public's concerns over crime in the vicinity.

However, we do not want to rest on our laurels and we are always keen to hear from you on how we can improve and what issues we can tackle to help you feel safer in the city centre.

If you see our officers out on patrol, please do come up and talk to them. We are here to listen to you and by working together we can make a huge difference.

To support the new cohort of officers, a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) has also been renewed in Doncaster city centre.

This will give police and Doncaster Council additional powers to clamp down on antisocial behaviour in the area.

We received important feedback from the public which enabled us to renew the PSPO for another three years, and with these extra powers we can deal accordingly with the minority of people who commit antisocial behaviour in our city centre.

I want to thank the public and our partners in helping us to introduce these measures and keep Doncaster a safe and pleasant place for people to visit.

I am very proud of our vibrant and diverse city centre and I am excited for what the future holds.

*To find out more about South Yorkshire Police and the work it does please visit the website at https://www.southyorks.police.uk/